Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market was valued at 28.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment is also called a heart-lung machine. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the ?pump?, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 53% of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment and made more than 56% of revenue share in 2015. MAQUET followed as second produced about 13% in 2015. Europe is a major production area and it produced about 60% of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment in 2015. North America produced about 20% of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment in 2015. North America is a major consumption area and it produced about 42% of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment in 2015. The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 32%. China is another important market of, enjoying 8% sales market share in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Sorin

MAQUET

Medtronic

Terumo

Braile Biomedica

Tianjin Medical

By Types:

Single Roller Pump Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment

Double Roller Pump Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment

By Applications:

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplant Operation

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

3 Sales by

