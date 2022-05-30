Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It is a strong oxidizing agent. It ionizes readily in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. It is miscible with water in all proportions. Nitric acid is a clear to slightly yellow aqueous solution that has been treated to remove most free nitrogen oxides. This highly corrosive intermediate chemical is a strong mineral acid used in the production of nitrate based fertilizers, nylon precursors and other specialty chemicals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EL Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid include Mitsubishi Chemical, Kanto, BASF, Columbus Chemicals, UBE, Detrex Chemicals, T. N. C. Industrial, KMG Electronic Chemicals and EuroChem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EL Grade

VL Grade

UL Grade

SL Grade

Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Panel

Others

Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Kanto

BASF

Columbus Chemicals

UBE

Detrex Chemicals

T. N. C. Industrial

KMG Electronic Chemicals

EuroChem

Asia Union Electronic Chemicals

Juhua Group

Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Runma Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Grade Nitric Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semiconductor Grade Nitr

