Global Kirschner Wires Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Kirschner Wires market was valued at 27.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A kirschner wires (also called a K-wire) is a thin wire or pin that can be used to stabilize bone fragments. These wires can be drilled through the bone to hold the fragments in place. They can be placed percutaneously (through the skin), or can be buried beneath the skin.Kirschner wires come in different sizes, and as they increase in size, they become less flexible. K-wires are often used to stabilize a broken bone, and then removed in the office once the fracture has healed. The wires can also be threaded to help prevent movement or backing out of the wire, although that can also make them more difficult to remove.

