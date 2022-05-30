X-ray Shielding Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The shielding effect is created by a high concentration of lead and barium and the glass can be optically clear The lead lined glass is manufactured in a variety of sizes, shapes and thicknesses depending on the intended application, the thicker the lead glass, the higher the level of radiation shielding.

This report contains market size and forecasts of X-ray Shielding Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global X-ray Shielding Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global X-ray Shielding Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five X-ray Shielding Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global X-ray Shielding Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of X-ray Shielding Glass include Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, SCHOTT, Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation, Radiation Protection Products, Mayco Industries, MAVIG, Stralskydd Radiation Shielding and Raybloc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the X-ray Shielding Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global X-ray Shielding Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global X-ray Shielding Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5mm-10mm

10mm-14mm

14mm-20mm

>20mm

Global X-ray Shielding Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global X-ray Shielding Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Industry

Others

Global X-ray Shielding Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global X-ray Shielding Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies X-ray Shielding Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies X-ray Shielding Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies X-ray Shielding Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies X-ray Shielding Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corning

Nippon Electric Glass

SCHOTT

Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation

Radiation Protection Products

Mayco Industries

MAVIG

Stralskydd Radiation Shielding

Raybloc

Haerens

MarShield

A&L Shielding

AnLan

Shenwang Radiation Protective Equipment

PLATEC Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 X-ray Shielding Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global X-ray Shielding Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global X-ray Shielding Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global X-ray Shielding Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global X-ray Shielding Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global X-ray Shielding Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top X-ray Shielding Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global X-ray Shielding Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global X-ray Shielding Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global X-ray Shielding Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global X-ray Shielding Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 X-ray Shielding Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers X-ray Shielding Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Shielding Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 X-ray Shielding Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Shielding Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

