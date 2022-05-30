Global Face Recognition Device Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Face Recognition Device market was valued at 97.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 26.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A facial recognition device stems from a purpose-built combination of high-end hardware components and efficient software to automatically identify or verify a person from a digital image, as required in several Security and Surveillance installations. The identification process is done by comparing the facial features extracted from an image with those previously stored in a facial database.As for the global Face Recognition Device industry, the industry structure is relatively dispensable. The top three manufacturers have 20.37% revenue market share in 2017. The China giant Cloudwalk, which has 12.88% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Face Recognition Device industry. The manufacturers following Cloudwalk are Aurora and Insigma Group, which respectively has 4.18% and 3.31% market share globally. Plus, China is the largest consumption area, accounting for 29.29% in 2017, and will reach 44.59% in 2023, with a CAGR of 29.53% during 2018-2023 largely owing to the publishment of A Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan. The downstream industries of Face Recognition Device are government, banking and finance, travel, migration and criminal. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of Face Recognition Device will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the Face Recognition Device. In the foreseeable future, the Face Recognition Device will show an optimistic upward trend. Although sales of Face Recognition Device bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Face Recognition field hastily.

By Market Verdors:

Cloudwalk

Aurora

Insigma Group

Herta

IDTECK Co Ltd.

Artec Group

CMOLO

Anviz

Adatis GmbH?Co. KG

IDEMIA (France)

EnterFace

SenseTime

ColosseoEAS

Cognitec Systems

Bioenable

By Types:

Handheld Devices

Fixed Devices

By Applications:

Security and Protection

Transportation

BFSI

