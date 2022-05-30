Global Ornamental Fish Feed Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ornamental Fish Feed market was valued at 281.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.93% from 2021 to 2027

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aquarium fish feed, or ornamental fish feed, is plant or animal material intended for consumption by pet fish kept in aquariums or ponds. Fish foods normally contain macro nutrients, trace elements and vitamins necessary to keep captive fish in good health.North America was the leader consumption regions, which achieved about 25% volume market share in 2018. The second larger consumption region was China, which accounted for about 27% in 2018. Other major consuming regions include EU and Southeast Asia, which account for 22% and 19% respectively

By Market Verdors:

Cichlid Wholesale

Freedom Pet Supplies

Pet$ave

Kordon LLC

Sun Pet LTD

Masterpet Australia Pty Ltd

Aquarium Alimentos Para Peixes Ltda.

Sze Sun Aquarium and Pet Co. Ltd

Gambol

Walmart

Carrefour

Hualian Group

By Types:

Live Food

Processed Food

By Applications:

Goldfish

Koi

Tropical Fish

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ornamental Fish Feed Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Live Food

1.4.3 Processed Food

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Goldfish

1.5.3 Koi

1.5.4 Tropical Fish

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ornamental Fish Feed Market

1.8.1 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ornamental Fish Feed Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ornamental Fish Feed Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Ornamental Fish Feed Sales Volume

