Global Medical Vacuum Regulator Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Medical Vacuum Regulator market was valued at 139.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Medical Vacuum Regulator is a medical device that converts the high-pressure vacuum that is supplied by the hospitals central vacuum system to a safe level for use on a patient.The vacuum regulator is used to measure and adjust the vacuum level within the context of medical suction. It enables to drain substances out of the patient`s body during surgical procedures. The vacuum regulator should be connected to a vacuum source on the wall either using a direct probe or a rail mounting system. It should be associated with a collection jar and a suction hose. Global Medical Vacuum Regulator key players include Ohio Medical, Amico, Precision Medical, Air Liquid Healthcare, Integral, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, having a total share about 55 percent. In terms of product, Analog Vacuum Regulator is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is in Clinical, followed by Surgical.

By Market Verdors:

Ohio Medical

Amico

Precision Medical

Air Liquid Healthcare

Integral

Allied Healthcare Products

Shanghai Amcaremed Technology

Acare

Hersill

By Types:

Analog Vacuum Regulator

Digital Vacuum Regulator

By Applications:

Clinically

Surgical

