Global Whey Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Whey market was valued at 912.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.87% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Whey is the watery liquid that remains after the coagulation of the casein proteins in cheese making. Whey contains most of the lactose and about 20% of the protein in milk. It is mainly consisted of lactose, proteins and minerals.The technical barriers of whey are low, and the whey market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world close to the milk and cheese manufacturing bases; the main milk and cheese producers are distributed in USA, Europe, and New Zealand, such as European producers like Euroserum FrieslandCampina and Lactalis Ingredients etc., Hilmar Cheese Company Leprino Foods Company and Saputo Ingredients etc. from USA, and Fonterra from New Zealand. The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of people`s awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of whey is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Whey industry will usher in a huge growth space. There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. A significant growth opportunity is attracting more manufacturers to enter the industry. The Competition in Whey market will become more intense.

By Market Verdors:

Euroserum(FR)

FrieslandCampina(NL)

Lactalis Ingredients(FR)

Hilmar Cheese Company(US)

DMK(DK)

Arla Foods(DK)

Fonterra(NZ)

Volac(UK)

Leprino Foods Company(US)

Saputo Ingredients(US)

Davisco Foods(US)

Agropur(US)

Glanbia Nutritionals(UK)

Devondale Murray Goulburn(AU)

Swiss Valley Farms(CH)

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf(DE)

Valio(FL)

Bongrain Group(FR)

Associated Milk Producers(US)

Carbery(UK)

Land OLakes(US)

Brewster Cheese Company(CH)

MILEI(DE)

Dairygold Co-Operative Society(UK)

DOC Kaas(NL)

By Types:

Acid whey

Sweet whey

Demineralized whey

Non-Demineralized whey

By Applications:

Pharma

Nutrition

Health care

Personal care

Food

Feed

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Whey Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Whey Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Acid whey

1.4.3 Sweet whey

1.4.4 Demineralized whey

1.4.5 Non-Demineralized whey

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Whey Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharma

1.5.3 Nutrition

1.5.4 Health care

1.5.5 Personal care

1.5.6 Food

1.5.7 Feed

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Whey Market

1.8.1 Global Whey Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Whey Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Whey Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Whey Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Whey Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Whey Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Whey Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Whey Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Whey Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North Am

