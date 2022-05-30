Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Amphibious Vehicle market was valued at 1817.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An amphibious vehicle (or simply amphibian), is a vehicle that is a means of transport, viable on land as well as on (or under) water.Based on end user, The commercial segment is expected to witness high growth from 2018 to 2023, owing to the rising adoption of amphibious excavators for dredging purposes.

By Types:

Screw propeller propulsion

Water jet propulsion

Track-based propulsion

By Applications:

Defense

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Amphibious Vehicle Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Screw propeller propulsion

1.4.3 Water jet propulsion

1.4.4 Track-based propulsion

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Defense

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Amphibious Vehicle Market

1.8.1 Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Amphibious Vehicle Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Amphibious Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Amphibious Vehicle Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Amphibious Vehicle Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Amphibious Vehicle Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Amphibious Vehicle Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Amphibious Vehicle Sales

