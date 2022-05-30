Global Dental Filling Powder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dental Filling Powder market was valued at 1333.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Direct restorative materials of dental consumables are materials that are used to seal, line, and fill excavated tooth cavities and repair broken or injured teeth.Direct restorations are ones, which placed directly into a cavity on a tooth, and shaped to fit. The chemistry of the setting reaction for direct restorative materials is designed to be more biologically compatible. The classification of Dental Filling Powder includes Composite Fillings, Amalgam Fillings, Glass Ionomer Fillings and Other type. In 2019, Composite Fillings is about 57.35%. Dental Filling Powder is widely used in Hospital, Dental Clinics and other field. The most proportion of Dental Filling Powder is Dental Clinics, and the sales proportion in 2019 is 67.92%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.52% in 2019. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.67%. Market competition is intense. Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Envista Holdings, Ivoclar Vivadent, GC Corporation, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

By Market Verdors:

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Envista Holdings

Ivoclar Vivadent

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Kuraray Noritake Dental

Shofu

SDI Limited

VOCO GmbH

Ultradent

Coltene Holding

DenMat

DMG

VITA Zahnfabrik

By Types:

Composite Fillings

Amalgam Fillings

Glass Ionomer Fillings

By Applications:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

