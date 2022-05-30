Global Blood Cell Analyzer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Blood Cell Analyzer market was valued at 1379.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The blood cell analyzer is one of the most widely used instruments for clinical testing in hospitals.According to the different ways of acquiring blood cell signals, the principles can be summarized into five types: photoelectric, capacitive, resistive, centrifugal and laser scattering.

By Market Verdors:

Sysmex Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Horiba Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Sigma Aldrich

Boule Diagnostics

By Types:

Semi-automated Biochemistry Analyzers

Fully Automated Biochemistry Analyzers

By Applications:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

