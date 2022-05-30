Global Hoverboard Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hoverboard market was valued at 17.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.85% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The hoverboard is a battery-operated, self-balancing device, which is mainly used for recreational activities and personal mobility. Hoverboard has made significant advancement after the first-generation hoverboards were released in 2014. The advanced features, such as Bluetooth connectivity, GPS system, integrating hoverboard with smartphones, etc. are being added in hoverboards.The formation of trade alliance by Chinese hoverboard manufacturers is expected to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. In China, over 100 Chinese hoverboard manufacturers have introduced trade association called the Hoverboard Industry Alliance in 2017. The objective of this alliance is mainly to work with the organizations that set safety standards for hoverboard and patents in the US, China, and other countries. This will help hoverboard manufacturers to get assistance on UL certification on exporting hoverboards to the US that is required by most of the US retailers. Moreover, this alliance also communicates constantly with UL and CPSC to bring in and enforce safety standards. The formation of this alliance will offer guidance to the Chinese hoverboard manufacturers to meet the stringent safety norms and raise the sales of their products.

By Market Verdors:

Swagtron

Airwheel

Razor Hovertrax

IO HAWK

Megawheels

By Types:

Compact-Size

Mid-Size

Full-Size

By Applications:

Recreational Activities

Personal Mobility Device

Business Purposes

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

