Global Welded Spiral Heat Exchangers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Welded Spiral Heat Exchangers market was valued at 1120.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A heat exchanger is a system used to transfer heat between two or more fluids. Heat exchangers are used in both cooling and heating processes. The spiral plate heat exchanger is made by rolling two long metal plates around a center core to form two concentric spiral flow passages, one for each fluid. The plate edges are welded shut so that each fluid stays within its own passage and there is no flow bypassing or intermixing.The market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for the product in petrochemicals, HVAC & refrigeration, food & beverages, and chemical industries, especially in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and CSA.

By Market Verdors:

Alfa Laval AB

Danfoss A/S

Gooch Thermal Systems, Inc.

Nexson Group

Elanco, Inc.

Kurose Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd.

SmartHeat Inc.

Shineheat Corp

By Types:

Plate

Tube

Shell

By Applications:

Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Steel Making

Pharmaceutical

Wastewater Treatment

Pulp & Paper

