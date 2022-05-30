Global Synchrophasor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Synchrophasor market was valued at 204.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 24.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A synchrophasor is a time-synchronized measurement of a quantity described by a phasor. Like a vector, a phasor has magnitude and phase information. Devices called phasor measurement units (PMU) measure voltage and current and with these measurements calculate parameters such as frequency and phase angle. It provides real-time data of the grid system to operators, helping them make decisions to prevent any power outage. The measurements obtained from synchrophasor are used to improve grid visualization, operational monitoring, power system control, stability monitoring, state estimation, and fault analysis. Each measurement taken by a synchrophasor is time-stamped according to a common time reference. This enables synchrophasor from different utilities to be combined and synchronized, which presents a comprehensive view of a regional interconnection.Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, ABB, Siemens Energy and Beijing Sifang Automation captured the Top 4 revenue share spots in the Synchrophasor market in 2019. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories dominated with 16.19% revenue share, followed by ABB with 15.68%, Siemens Energy with 11.41% and Beijing Sifang Automation with 10.71%.

By Market Verdors:

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

ABB

Beijing Sifang Automation Co., Ltd.

State Grid Corporation of China

Siemens Energy

NR Electric

GE Grid Solutions

Vizimax

Arbiter Systems

By Types:

Type I

Type II

By Applications:

Power Station

Transforming Station

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Synchrophasor Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Synchrophasor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synchrophasor Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Power Station

1.5.3 Transforming Station

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Synchrophasor Market

1.8.1 Global Synchrophasor Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Synchrophasor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Synchrophasor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Synchrophasor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Synchrophasor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Synchrophasor Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Synchrophasor Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Synchrophasor Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Synchrophasor Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Syn

