Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) market was valued at 2891.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A fructooligosaccharide (also written fructo-oligosaccharide) is a carbohydrate, which is made out of a short chain of fructose molecules. Fructooligosaccharides is added to many processed foods, mainly as a prebiotic or fiber supplement but also as a sweetener. It is also classed as an oligosaccharide; oligo meaning few and saccharide, sugar. Fructooligosaccharides are also sometimes called oligofructose. Often the term is abbreviated to the letters FOS.On the consumer side, fructo-oligosaccharides are mainly distributed in Europe, China, Japan, and North America. Among them, Japan is the world`s largest consumer market. In 2017, Japan sales accounted for 24.72% of the global market share. The leading manufacturers are Quantum Hi-Tech, Bowling Bio, and Meiji Japan. The main European producers are Beneo, Sensus and Japan`s Meiji joint venture BMI in Europe.

By Market Verdors:

Meiji

QHT

Beneo-Orafti

Baolingbao Biology

BMI

Xylem Inc

Ingredion

By Types:

Liquid FOS

Solid FOS

By Applications:

Food Industry

Baby Nutrition Products

Health Products

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

