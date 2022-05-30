Global Muscle Oxygen Monitors Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Muscle Oxygen Monitors market was valued at 6.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Muscle Oxygen Monitors are based on a technology which is called as Near-Infrared Spectroscopy. It is a kind of spectroscopy method which uses infrared region of the spectrum. Mainly used in sports. Muscle oxygen monitors uses light from about 680 nm to about 800 nm. Near infrared light is used in the process of muscle oxygen monitoring because it can travel a very long distance through skin, muscle and fats. It does not get completely absorbed through skin and hence, travels through a long distance. The light is scattered through the tissues rather than travelling in a straight line and helps in making quantifiable measurements. The classification of Muscle Oxygen Monitor includes Wearable Monitor and Tabletop Monitor. The proportion of Wearable Monitor in 2019 is about 96.33%, and the proportion of Tabletop Monitor in 2019 is about 3.67%. Muscle Oxygen Monitor is application in Professional Field and Amateur Field. The most of Muscle Oxygen Monitor is used in Professional Field, and the market share in 2019 is about 79.33%. The key players in the global Muscle Oxygen Monitor market are like Moxy Monitor and Humon, etc. These vendors have employed various strategies to expand their product and application offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share.

By Market Verdors:

Moxy Monitor

Humon

Artinis

Nirox

GetWell

By Types:

Wearable Monitor

Tabletop Monitor

By Applications:

Professional Field

Amateur Field

