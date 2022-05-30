Global Consumer Skin Care Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Consumer Skin Care Devices market was valued at 3401.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.05% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Skin is an outer covering of the human or animal body. Skin is by-far the largest organ in the integumentary system and is helpful in many aspects such as protecting us from many harmful elements including microorganisms, enabling heat sensations, cold and touch sensations, and also in regulating our body temperatures. Skin care devices are devices that are used by individuals and professionals for treatment of various skin issues and also to help cover imperfections on the skin.Rising adoption of skin care devices owing to their extensive role in aesthetics as well as increasing incidences of skin disorders across the globe are key factors driving growth of the global Consumer Skin Care Devices market. In addition, at-home skincare products hold largest market share, owing to rising demand from toning, anti-aging, and other skincare devices. Additionally, manufacturing of cost-effective, and technologically advanced devices, increasing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive treatments, ultrasonic treatments, and increasing awareness about new technologies in skin care industry are major factors fueling growth of the global Consumer Skin Care Devices market over the forecast period. Moreover, changing consumer lifestyles, and ability to spend on treatments such as liposuction, lasabrasion, and microdermabrasion are expected to boost demand for Consumer Skin Care Devices over the forecast period. However, high cost of certain skin care devices is a key factor restraining growth of global Consumer Skin Care Devices market. Additionally, increasing incidence of side effects by use of specialized devices for skin care is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global skin care devices market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing incidence of skin cancer and various skin disorders such as dermatitis, acne, psoriasis, skin warts, moles, and lesions is rising demand for innovative and technologically advanced skin care devices which in-turn is expected to provide numerous opportunities for major players in the market to expand their presence. The leading manufactures are Procter & Gamble, Philips, Panasonic, Nu Skin Enterprises, Conair, MTG, Hitachi, etc. Procter & Gamble is the largest manufacturer, with its revenue share exceeding 5.6% in 2019, followed by Philips (4.32%) and Panasonic (2.61%). There are mainly four types of Consumer Skin Care Devices market: Facial Care Devices, Skin Care Devices, Treatment Devices and Wearable Skin Care Devices. Facial Care Devices have the largest share (41.16%, 2019). The North America held the largest share in the global market, with its revenue share exceeding 37.4% in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific (26.69%) and Europe (26.28%).

By Market Verdors:

Procter & Gamble

Philips

Panasonic

Spectrum Brands

Nu Skin Enterprises

Hitachi

Conair

FOREO

Home Skinovations

YA-MAN

MTG

Carol Cole (NuFace)

KAKUSAN

Kingdom

Quasar MD

Tria

By Types:

Facial Care Devices

Skin Care Devices

Treatment Devices

Wearable Skincare

By Applications:

Household

Spa Salons

