Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Epoxy floor coating systems are made up of two distinct elements: an epoxy resin and a polyamine hardener. These two components are mixed prior to application. Epoxy floor coatings are known for their hardness, durability and impact resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings include PPG Industries, DSM, RPM International, BASF, The Sherwin-Williams, Tennant, Nippon Paint, Ardex and United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-Based
Solvent-Based
100% Solids
Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Garages
Basements
Others
Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPG Industries
DSM
RPM International
BASF
The Sherwin-Williams
Tennant
Nippon Paint
Ardex
United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL)
Elite Crete Systems
Behr Process
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Epoxy Floor Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residentia
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/