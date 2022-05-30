EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EVA-based Solar Encapsulants in global, including the following market information:
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five EVA-based Solar Encapsulants companies in 2021 (%)
The global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
EVA Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EVA-based Solar Encapsulants include STR, Mitsui Chemicals, SKC, Hanwha Chemical, TPI Polene, 3M, KENGO, Hangzhou First PV Material Co. and Changzhou Sveck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EVA-based Solar Encapsulants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
EVA Film
EVA Sheet
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Silicon Solar Cells Module
Thin Film Module
Others
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EVA-based Solar Encapsulants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EVA-based Solar Encapsulants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EVA-based Solar Encapsulants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies EVA-based Solar Encapsulants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
STR
Mitsui Chemicals
SKC
Hanwha Chemical
TPI Polene
3M
KENGO
Hangzhou First PV Material Co.
Changzhou Sveck
HiUV
Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy Co., ltd.
Vishakha Renewables
Hangzhou Xinzi New Energy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/