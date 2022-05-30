Global High-Voltage Power Cables Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High-Voltage Power Cables market was valued at 7836 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

High-Voltage cables are shielded cables that are mainly used for power transmission at high voltage. They are made up of conductor, conductor shield, insulator, semi-conducting insulation shield, metallic insulation shield, and sheath. High voltage cables generally operate in the range of 60-500kV.On the basis of product type, AC Power Cable segment accounted for the largest consumption value market share with 61.56% share in 2019. In the applications, Utility segment accounted for the highest market share of 83.18% in 2019, in terms of consumption volume.

By Market Verdors:

Prysmian

Nexans

LS Cable & System

Far East Cable

Shangshang Cable

Baosheng Cable

Southwire

Jiangnan Cable

Sumitomo Electric

NKT Cables

TF Kable

Hanhe Cable

Furukawa Electric

Okonite

Condumex

Riyadh Cables

Elsewedy Electric

By Types:

AC Power Cable

DC Power Cable

By Applications:

Utility

Industrial

Renewable Energy

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High-Voltage Power Cables Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High-Voltage Power Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 AC Power Cable

1.4.3 DC Power Cable

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High-Voltage Power Cables Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Utility

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Renewable Energy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global High-Voltage Power Cables Market

1.8.1 Global High-Voltage Power Cables Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High-Voltage Power Cables Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High-Voltage Power Cables Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High-Voltage Power Cables Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers High-Voltage Power Cables Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global High-Voltage Power Cables Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High-Voltage Power Cables Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016

