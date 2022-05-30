Global Cardamom Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cardamom market was valued at 6447.34 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.84% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cardamom is an exotic and aromatic spice occurring primarily in two genera: Elettaria (green cardamom) and Amomum (black cardamom). Cardamom has culinary and medicinal properties. However, cardamom, being the third-most expensive spice in the world, is the luxury of upper middle-class and rich populations. Cardamom market is highly concentrated, as nearly 70% of the global production of this spice is accounted by two major producers:GuatemalaandIndia. Cardamom is produced in two variants: small cardamom and big cardamom.One trend in the market is increasing availability of cardamom products through online retailing. With the increase in e-commerce businesses worldwide, the vendors have immense potential to enhance their profitability. E-commerce trading accounts nearly 12% of the global retail trade. Most of these e-commerce channels support business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. One driver in the market is increasing use of cardamom in developing countries. The major developing countries in regions like The Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America, Eastern Europe, and South-East Asia form the bulk of the market for cardamom products.

By Market Vendors:

Cardex

DS Group

MAS Enterprises

McCormick & Company (MKC)

By Types:

Ingredients

Powder

Liquid Extract

By Applications:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

