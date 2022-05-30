Resorcinol Derivatives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Resorcinol derivatives are mainly used in personal care market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Resorcinol Derivatives in global, including the following market information:

Global Resorcinol Derivatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Resorcinol Derivatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Resorcinol Derivatives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Resorcinol Derivatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phenylethyl Resorcinol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Resorcinol Derivatives include Symrise, Chengdu Shengnuo, GfN-Selco, Kimika, Kumar Organic Products Limited, Sytheon, Spec-Chem Industry and Salvona, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Resorcinol Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Resorcinol Derivatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Resorcinol Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phenylethyl Resorcinol

4-hexylresorcinol

4-butyl Resorcinol

Global Resorcinol Derivatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Resorcinol Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sunscreen Products

Whitening Products

Anti-aging Products

Others

Global Resorcinol Derivatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Resorcinol Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Resorcinol Derivatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Resorcinol Derivatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Resorcinol Derivatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Resorcinol Derivatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Symrise

Chengdu Shengnuo

GfN-Selco

Kimika

Kumar Organic Products Limited

Sytheon

Spec-Chem Industry

Salvona

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Resorcinol Derivatives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Resorcinol Derivatives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Resorcinol Derivatives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Resorcinol Derivatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Resorcinol Derivatives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Resorcinol Derivatives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Resorcinol Derivatives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Resorcinol Derivatives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Resorcinol Derivatives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Resorcinol Derivatives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Resorcinol Derivatives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resorcinol Derivatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Resorcinol Derivatives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resorcinol Derivatives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Resorcinol Derivatives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resorcinol Derivatives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

