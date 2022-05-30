Global Paraformaldehyde Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Paraformaldehyde market was valued at 502.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Paraformaldehyde is a white crystalline solid formed by polymerization of formaldehyde. It is used to make various resins with mainly phenol (melamine resin; phenol resin; vinylon; polyacetal resin; terephthalic acid; diphenyl methane diisocyanate, acrylic acid esters). Paraformaldehyde is also mainly used in (1) Pesticides: synthesis of acetochlor, butachlor, and glyphosate; (2) Medicine and pharmaceutics: produce vitamin A; (3) Coatings: synthesis of high grade automobile paint.At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the paraformaldehyde industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Spain, United States and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china`s companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage. As the China`s paraformaldehyde manufacturers production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. China paraformaldehyde industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international paraformaldehyde large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, the manufacturers can only produce some low-end product, although after 2010 the new production lines is increasing, the technology is still relying on import. The paraformaldehyde is mainly used in pesticide, medicine, coating, synthetic resin and most used in the production of pesticide synthesis of glyphosate herbicide. We forecast that it will increase in the next few year. The upstream material-Formaldehyde also face the oversupply situation in china, meantime the decreasing demand of downstream application, paraformaldehyde industry will keep in the capacity saturated situation, with the gross margin, paraformaldehyde industry will keep a low growth and price decreased trend. In summary, paraformaldehyde industry is not suitable for the new entrants to compete in it. The old manufacturers also need to closely concern the changes in this industry.

By Market Verdors:

Ercros

Celanese

CCP

Merck

Chemanol

Caldic

Shandong Tuobo

LCY Chemical

Yinhe Chemical

Nantong Jiangtian

Wanhua Chemical

LINYI TAIER

Shouguang Xudong

Xiangrui Chemical

By Types:

PF(91% ? 93% )

PF(95% ? 97% )

By Applications:

Pesticide

Coating

Resin

Papermaking

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

