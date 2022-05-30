Global Inulin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Inulin market was valued at 319.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Inulin is a slightly sweet carbohydrate that has certain beneficial properties. It is classified as a fiber because it passes through the digestive tract without being metabolized until it reaches the colon. Unlike cellulose fiber (bran etc.) it is a soluble fiber. Inulin comes from a natural source and occurs in a large variety of plants, where it plays an important biological role as reserve carbohydrate. Inulin has been part of our daily diet for hundreds of years, as you find it in many fruits and vegetables, such as bananas, onions, and wheat. When extracted from chicory roots, inulin can be successfully used as a beneficial ingredient in many food applications.

By Market Vendors:

Beneo

Xylem Inc

Cosucra

Xirui

Violf

Inuling

Qinghai Weide

Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation

Biqingyuan

Novagreen

The Tierra Group

Gansu Likang

By Types:

Chicory Roots Inulin

Artichoke Inulin

By Applications:

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Inulin Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Inulin Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Chicory Roots Inulin

1.4.3 Artichoke Inulin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Inulin Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Dietary Supplements

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Inulin Market

1.8.1 Global Inulin Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Inulin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Inulin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Inulin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Inulin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Inulin Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Inulin Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Inulin Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Inulin Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Inulin Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price

