Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Indium phosphide is a binary semiconductor composed of indium and phosphorus. It has a face-centered cubic (“zinc amphibole”) crystal structure, and has many advantages such as high saturation electron drift speed, strong radiation resistance, good thermal conductivity, and high photoelectric conversion efficiency. , optical chips, millimeter-wave heterojunction bipolar transistors and key basic materials for low-noise monolithic circuits, which are widely used in high-speed Internet optical fiber communications, 5G mobile communications, satellite microwave communications, infrared detection and other fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 4N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder include American Elements, Stanford Advanced Materials, ALB Materials, LTS Research Laboratories, TRUNNANO, Indian Platinum, Xian Function Material and JM Gallium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 4N

Purity 5N

Purity 6N

Others

Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photoelectric Components

High-speed Electronics

Photovoltaic Industrial

Others

Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Elements

Stanford Advanced Materials

ALB Materials

LTS Research Laboratories

TRUNNANO

Indian Platinum

Xian Function Material

JM Gallium

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indium Phosphide (InP) Powder Companies

