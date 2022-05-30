Selenide Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Selenide means that hydrogen selenide dissolved in water can precipitate many heavy metal ions into particles. Selenium and metals in oxidation state +1 can generate two kinds of selenides, namely, positive selenide (m2se) and acid selenide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Selenide Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Selenide Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Selenide Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Selenide Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Selenide Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Indium Selenide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Selenide Powder include American Elements, Stanford Advanced Materials, TRUNNANO, Atlantic Equipment Engineers, Advanced Engineering Materials Limited, ESPI Metals, Edgetech Industries, Nanochemazone and Nanoshel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Selenide Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Selenide Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Selenide Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Indium Selenide

Zinc Selenide

Tungsten Selenide

Gallium Selenide

Copper Selenide

Cadmium Selenide

Others

Global Selenide Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Selenide Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic

Glass

Metallurgical

Chemical

Medical

Agricultural

Global Selenide Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Selenide Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Selenide Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Selenide Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Selenide Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Selenide Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Elements

Stanford Advanced Materials

TRUNNANO

Atlantic Equipment Engineers

Advanced Engineering Materials Limited

ESPI Metals

Edgetech Industries

Nanochemazone

Nanoshel

Vital Materials

Xian Function Material

Hangzhou Kaiyada Semiconductor Materials

Luoyang Advanced Materials

