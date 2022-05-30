Hydride Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydride powder refers to the compound powders of hydrogen and metals or other element. A hydride is a binary compound formed by hydrogen with other elements. However, in general scientific and technical work, the binary compound of hydrogen and metal is always called hydride, and the binary compound of hydrogen and nonmetal is called hydrogen.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydride Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydride Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydride Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Hydride Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydride Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Titanium Hydride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydride Powder include Albemarle, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Micron Metals, American Elements, Spectrum Chemical, Stanford Advanced Materials, Nanoshel, MaTecK and Nanografi Nano Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydride Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydride Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydride Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Titanium Hydride

Hafnium Hydride

Calcium Hydride

Vanadium Hydride

Zirconium Hydride

Lithium Hydride

Others

Global Hydride Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydride Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Petrochemical

Metallurgical

Nuclear Power

Medical

Others

Global Hydride Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydride Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydride Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydride Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydride Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Hydride Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Albemarle

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Micron Metals

American Elements

Spectrum Chemical

Stanford Advanced Materials

Nanoshel

MaTecK

Nanografi Nano Technology

SkySpring Nanomaterials

NB Enterprises

AG Materials

OSAKA Titanium Technologies

TRUNNANO

Shenzhen Chinary

Luoyang Advanced Materials

Greenearth Chemicals

Xian Telison New Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydride Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydride Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydride Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydride Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydride Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydride Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydride Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydride Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydride Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydride Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydride Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydride Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydride Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydride Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydride Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydride Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hydride Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Titanium Hydride

