Hydride Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydride powder refers to the compound powders of hydrogen and metals or other element. A hydride is a binary compound formed by hydrogen with other elements. However, in general scientific and technical work, the binary compound of hydrogen and metal is always called hydride, and the binary compound of hydrogen and nonmetal is called hydrogen.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydride Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydride Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydride Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Hydride Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydride Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Titanium Hydride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydride Powder include Albemarle, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Micron Metals, American Elements, Spectrum Chemical, Stanford Advanced Materials, Nanoshel, MaTecK and Nanografi Nano Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydride Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydride Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydride Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Titanium Hydride
Hafnium Hydride
Calcium Hydride
Vanadium Hydride
Zirconium Hydride
Lithium Hydride
Others
Global Hydride Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydride Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Petrochemical
Metallurgical
Nuclear Power
Medical
Others
Global Hydride Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydride Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydride Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydride Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydride Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Hydride Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Albemarle
Tokyo Chemical Industry
Micron Metals
American Elements
Spectrum Chemical
Stanford Advanced Materials
Nanoshel
MaTecK
Nanografi Nano Technology
SkySpring Nanomaterials
NB Enterprises
AG Materials
OSAKA Titanium Technologies
TRUNNANO
Shenzhen Chinary
Luoyang Advanced Materials
Greenearth Chemicals
Xian Telison New Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydride Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydride Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydride Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydride Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydride Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydride Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydride Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydride Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydride Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydride Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydride Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydride Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydride Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydride Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydride Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydride Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hydride Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Titanium Hydride
4.1.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/