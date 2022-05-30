Metallic Silicide Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Metal silicide powder is a ceramic material with excellent heat resistance and oxidation resistance. Even at high temperatures, silicide powder can maintain good oxidation resistance by forming a protective film on the surface.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallic Silicide Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Metallic Silicide Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metallic Silicide Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Molybdenum Silicide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metallic Silicide Powder include Japan New Metals, Metal Powder Company, Stanford Advanced Materials, American Elements, Nanoshel, Hoganas AB, Elkem, Tanki New Materials and Fushel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metallic Silicide Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Molybdenum Silicide
Titanium Silicide
Tungsten Silicide
Zirconium Silicide
Hafnium Silicide
Iron Silicide
Others
Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ceramic Heater
Plasma Spray
PVD Target
Others
Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metallic Silicide Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metallic Silicide Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metallic Silicide Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Metallic Silicide Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Japan New Metals
Metal Powder Company
Stanford Advanced Materials
American Elements
Nanoshel
Hoganas AB
Elkem
Tanki New Materials
Fushel
Jinzhou Haixin Metal Materials
Greenearth Industry
Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology
Xian Function Material
Huizhou Tianyi Rare Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metallic Silicide Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metallic Silicide Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metallic Silicide Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metallic Silicide Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metallic Silicide Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metallic Silicide Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metallic Silicide Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metallic Silicide Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metallic Silicide Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metallic Silicide Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metallic Silicide Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallic Silicide Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metallic Silicide Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallic Silicide Powder Companies
