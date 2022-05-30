Metallic Silicide Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metal silicide powder is a ceramic material with excellent heat resistance and oxidation resistance. Even at high temperatures, silicide powder can maintain good oxidation resistance by forming a protective film on the surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallic Silicide Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Metallic Silicide Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metallic Silicide Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Molybdenum Silicide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metallic Silicide Powder include Japan New Metals, Metal Powder Company, Stanford Advanced Materials, American Elements, Nanoshel, Hoganas AB, Elkem, Tanki New Materials and Fushel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metallic Silicide Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Molybdenum Silicide

Titanium Silicide

Tungsten Silicide

Zirconium Silicide

Hafnium Silicide

Iron Silicide

Others

Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ceramic Heater

Plasma Spray

PVD Target

Others

Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metallic Silicide Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metallic Silicide Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metallic Silicide Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metallic Silicide Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Metallic Silicide Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Japan New Metals

Metal Powder Company

Stanford Advanced Materials

American Elements

Nanoshel

Hoganas AB

Elkem

Tanki New Materials

Fushel

Jinzhou Haixin Metal Materials

Greenearth Industry

Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology

Xian Function Material

Huizhou Tianyi Rare Material

