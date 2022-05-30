Corrugated Steel Pipes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Steel Pipes in global, including the following market information:

Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Corrugated Steel Pipes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Corrugated Steel Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diameter Less than 1000mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Steel Pipes include Metal Culverts, Pacific Corrugated Pipe Company, Frankische Rohrwerke, PMA, Flexa, Murrplastik, Adaptaflex, Teaflex and Reiku, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Corrugated Steel Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diameter Less than 1000mm

Diameter 1000 to 2000 mm

Diameter 2000 to 3000 mm

Diameter More than 3000mm

Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drainage and Sewerage Lines

Construction

Automotive

Industrial

Other

Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corrugated Steel Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corrugated Steel Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Corrugated Steel Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Corrugated Steel Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metal Culverts

Pacific Corrugated Pipe Company

Frankische Rohrwerke

PMA

Flexa

Murrplastik

Adaptaflex

Teaflex

Reiku

Schlemmer

JM Eagle

ADS

Corma

TIJARIA

Bina Plastic

Pars Ethylene Kish Co.

Junxing Pipe

Jain Irrigation

Contech Engineered Solutions

Lane Enterprises

Southeast Culvert

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Corrugated Steel Pipes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrugated Steel Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrugated Steel Pipes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Steel Pipes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corrugated Steel Pipes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Steel Pipes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

