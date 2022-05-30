Feed Additives for Ruminants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Feed Additives for Ruminants in global, including the following market information:

Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Feed Additives for Ruminants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Feed Additives for Ruminants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Feed Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feed Additives for Ruminants include Cargill, BASF, ADM, DowDuPont, Evonik, Solvay, Ajinomoto, DSM and Adisseo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Feed Additives for Ruminants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Feed Additives

Liquid Feed Additives

Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cattle

Sheep

Deer

Camel

Others

Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Feed Additives for Ruminants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Feed Additives for Ruminants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Feed Additives for Ruminants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Feed Additives for Ruminants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

BASF

ADM

DowDuPont

Evonik

Solvay

Ajinomoto

DSM

Adisseo

Invivo

Nutreco

Chr. Hansen

Kemin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feed Additives for Ruminants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feed Additives for Ruminants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feed Additives for Ruminants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Additives for Ruminants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Additives for Ruminants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Additives for Ruminants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Additives for Ruminants Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

