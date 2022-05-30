Anti-Reflectant Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An antireflective or anti-reflection (AR) coating is a type of optical coating applied to the surface of lenses and other optical elements to reduce reflection. In typical imaging systems, this improves the efficiency since less light is lost due to reflection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Reflectant Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Anti-Reflectant Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-Reflectant Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-layer Interference Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Reflectant Coating include Essilor International, Carl Zeiss, DuPont, DSM, Honeywell International, PPG Industries, Hoya Corporation, Viavi Solutions and Rodenstock. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Reflectant Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-layer Interference Coating
Multi-layer Interference Coating
Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Eyewear
Electronics
Solar Panels
Automobile
Others
Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-Reflectant Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-Reflectant Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-Reflectant Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Anti-Reflectant Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Essilor International
Carl Zeiss
DuPont
DSM
Honeywell International
PPG Industries
Hoya Corporation
Viavi Solutions
Rodenstock
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Reflectant Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Reflectant Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Reflectant Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Reflectant Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Reflectant Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Reflectant Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Reflectant Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Reflectant Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
