Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Used either in combination with other reactive monomers or used as the sole component for homopolymer generation, ASM is a high purity reactive monomer which readily undergoes free radical polymerization and enables the production of poly(p-acetoxy)styrene (PAS) polymers in a wide range of molecular weights.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity Greater Than or Equal to 96% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) include DuPont, Merck Group, TCI, Alfa Aesar, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Chemodex, Tosoh, Alchem Pharmtech and HBCChem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity Greater Than or Equal to 96%
Purity Less Than 96%
Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Photoresist
Epoxy Resin Curing Agent
Others
Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Merck Group
TCI
Alfa Aesar
Tokyo Chemical Industry
Chemodex
Tosoh
Alchem Pharmtech
HBCChem
Synthonix
3B Scientific Corporation
Wilshire Technologies
AstaTech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acetoxystyrene Monomer (ASM) Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
