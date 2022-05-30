Pool Filter Sand Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pool Filter Sand in global, including the following market information:
Global Pool Filter Sand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pool Filter Sand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)
Global top five Pool Filter Sand companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pool Filter Sand market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silica Sand Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pool Filter Sand include Covia, US Silica, Sakrete, Sibelco, Quarzwerke Group, TCC Materials, Quikrete, Northern Filter Media and Ody Silica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pool Filter Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pool Filter Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Pool Filter Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silica Sand
Zeolite Sand
Global Pool Filter Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Pool Filter Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commerical Pool
Residential Pool
Global Pool Filter Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Pool Filter Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pool Filter Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pool Filter Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pool Filter Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)
Key companies Pool Filter Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Covia
US Silica
Sakrete
Sibelco
Quarzwerke Group
TCC Materials
Quikrete
Northern Filter Media
Ody Silica
River Sands
Holliston Sand
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pool Filter Sand Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pool Filter Sand Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pool Filter Sand Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pool Filter Sand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pool Filter Sand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pool Filter Sand Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pool Filter Sand Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pool Filter Sand Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pool Filter Sand Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pool Filter Sand Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pool Filter Sand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pool Filter Sand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pool Filter Sand Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pool Filter Sand Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pool Filter Sand Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pool Filter Sand Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pool Filter Sand Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
