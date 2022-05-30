Filter Sand Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Filter Sand in global, including the following market information:

Global Filter Sand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Filter Sand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)

Global top five Filter Sand companies in 2021 (%)

The global Filter Sand market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silica Sand Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Filter Sand include Covia, U.S. Silica, Shoreline Aggregate, JKS Ventures, Budget Pool Care, Northern Filter Media, AGSCO Corp, Irwin Quality Aggregates and Holliston Sand, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Filter Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Filter Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Filter Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silica Sand

Zeolite Sand

Global Filter Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Filter Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drinking Water

Swimming Pool

Wastewater Filtration

Others

Global Filter Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Filter Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Filter Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Filter Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Filter Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)

Key companies Filter Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Covia

U.S. Silica

Shoreline Aggregate

JKS Ventures

Budget Pool Care

Northern Filter Media

AGSCO Corp

Irwin Quality Aggregates

Holliston Sand

Kremer Sand and Gravel

SIATA Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

