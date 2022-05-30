High Performance Geotextiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Performance Geotextiles in global, including the following market information:
Global High Performance Geotextiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Performance Geotextiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)
Global top five High Performance Geotextiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Performance Geotextiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non Woven High Performance Geotextiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Performance Geotextiles include Carthage Mills, Tensar International, Layfield Group, Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc., L & M Supply, Global Synthetics, Northlink Supply, Nilex and Fibertex Nonwovens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Performance Geotextiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Performance Geotextiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global High Performance Geotextiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non Woven High Performance Geotextiles
Woven High Performance Geotextiles
Knitted High Performance Geotextiles
Global High Performance Geotextiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global High Performance Geotextiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roadway Construction
Soil Erosion Prevention and Control
Drain Management
Others
Global High Performance Geotextiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global High Performance Geotextiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Performance Geotextiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Performance Geotextiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Performance Geotextiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)
Key companies High Performance Geotextiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carthage Mills
Tensar International
Layfield Group
Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc.
L & M Supply
Global Synthetics
Northlink Supply
Nilex
Fibertex Nonwovens
GSE Environmental
Mattex Geosynthetics
Dupont
AGRU
Solmax
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Performance Geotextiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Performance Geotextiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Performance Geotextiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Performance Geotextiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Performance Geotextiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Performance Geotextiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Performance Geotextiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Performance Geotextiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Performance Geotextiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Performance Geotextiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Performance Geotextiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Performance Geotextiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Performance Geotextiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Performance Geotextiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Performance Geotextiles Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
