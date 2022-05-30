Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Temperature Curing Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Low Temperature Curing Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Proof Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low Temperature Curing Adhesive include 3M, Hexcel, Arkema, Gurit, Master Bond, Permatex, Titebond, Akkim and Henkel. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low Temperature Curing Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water Proof
Not Waterproof
Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Aerospace
Construction Industry
Other
Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low Temperature Curing Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low Temperature Curing Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low Temperature Curing Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Low Temperature Curing Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Hexcel
Arkema
Gurit
Master Bond
Permatex
Titebond
Akkim
Henkel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Temperature Curing Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Temperature Curing A
