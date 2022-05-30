Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m)
Global top five Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Surface Drip Irrigation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape include Netafim, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems, Rain Bird Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation, Hunter Industries, Elgo Irrigation, Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System and Dayu Water-saving Group Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)
Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Surface Drip Irrigation
Subsurface Drip Irrigation
Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)
Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fruits & Nuts
Vegetable Crops
Others
Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)
Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m)
Key companies Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Netafim
The Toro Company
Jain Irrigation Systems
Rain Bird Corporation
Rivulis Irrigation
Hunter Industries
Elgo Irrigation
Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System
Dayu Water-saving Group Co., Ltd
EPC Industries
Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation
Chinadrip Irrigation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
