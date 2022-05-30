Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m)

Global top five Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Surface Drip Irrigation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape include Netafim, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems, Rain Bird Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation, Hunter Industries, Elgo Irrigation, Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System and Dayu Water-saving Group Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)

Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Surface Drip Irrigation

Subsurface Drip Irrigation

Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)

Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruits & Nuts

Vegetable Crops

Others

Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)

Global Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m)

Key companies Pressure Compensated Dropper Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Netafim

The Toro Company

Jain Irrigation Systems

Rain Bird Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation

Hunter Industries

Elgo Irrigation

Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System

Dayu Water-saving Group Co., Ltd

EPC Industries

Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation

Chinadrip Irrigation

