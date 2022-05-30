Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives market was valued at 202.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Adhesives and sealants are used during surgical procedures to reinforce surgical wounds, repair injured tissues, or even replace common suturing techniques. These products can be used as adjuncts to sutures to prevent air and liquid leakages. They can be developed naturally or synthetically, and are used generate three-dimensional networks, which bind to the target tissues and act as sealants, hemostats, or adhesives.Factors contributing to the growth of this market are the rising demand for surgical services and increasing concerns to reduce surgical wounds. Globally, the number of surgeries being undertaken has increased significantly. According to WHO estimations, approximately 235 million major surgical procedures are undertaken worldwide every year. Surgical procedures are normally accompanied by risk of wound infection, excessive bleeding, or tissue damage. In addition, patients suffering from diabetes need to be extra cautious as chances of complications during and post-surgery are significantly higher in their case.

By Market Verdors:

C.R.Bard

Cohera Medical

Kuraray America

Tissuemed

By Types:

Synthetic Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

Semisynthetic Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

Natural/Biological Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

