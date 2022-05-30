Semiconductor Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Semiconductor adhesives are a key component of semiconductor-based devices for bonding, contacting, and encapsulating chips and other SMD components on printed circuit boards. From RFID tags, MEMS sensors to optical components – semiconductor adhesives can be used anywhere short cycle times and the highest precision are required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Semiconductor Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semiconductor Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Adhesives include DELO, Henkel, Panasonic, LORD, Nagase, Momentive Performance Materials, DuPont, 3M and TOKYO OHKA KOGYO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semiconductor Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Solid

Paste

Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Advanced Packaging

Wire Bonding

Others

Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semiconductor Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semiconductor Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semiconductor Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Semiconductor Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DELO

Henkel

Panasonic

LORD

Nagase

Momentive Performance Materials

DuPont

3M

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO

Fralock

Toray

LINTEC Corporation

Dow

Delphon

Valtech Corporation

Timtronics

AI Technology

Addison Clear Wave

Master Bond

Aremco

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions

Sanyu Rec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semiconductor Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semiconductor Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semiconductor Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

