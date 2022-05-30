Adhesives for Consumer Electronics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Adhesives for Consumer Electronics are made from raw materials such as epoxies, silicones, cyanoacrylates, polyurethanes and polysulfides. They are part of electronic components and are used in the assembly and manufacture of electronic circuits and products. Additionally, these adhesives can also be used as coatings to protect circuit boards from harmful environmental factors, including temperature humidity, fluctuations and corrosion.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives for Consumer Electronics in global, including the following market information:
Global Adhesives for Consumer Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adhesives for Consumer Electronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Adhesives for Consumer Electronics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesives for Consumer Electronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesives for Consumer Electronics include Henkel, DELO, HB Fuller, Dow, 3M, Tesa, Dymax, Permabond and Chemence, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesives for Consumer Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesives for Consumer Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesives for Consumer Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid
Solid
Paste
Global Adhesives for Consumer Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesives for Consumer Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Smart Phone
Computer
Wearable Device
Television
Others
Global Adhesives for Consumer Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesives for Consumer Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adhesives for Consumer Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adhesives for Consumer Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adhesives for Consumer Electronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Adhesives for Consumer Electronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
DELO
HB Fuller
Dow
3M
Tesa
Dymax
Permabond
Chemence
Heraeus
CCL Industries
Avery Dennison
ThreeBond International
Bostik
Aron Alpha
LINTEC Corporation
Elkem
Covestro
BASF
LG
Mitsubishi Chemical
Hitachi
Master Bond
