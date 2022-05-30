Global MOSFET Transistors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and MOSFET Transistors market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MOSFET Transistors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global MOSFET Transistors market size is estimated to be worth US$ 554650 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 757410 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Low and Medium Voltage MOSFET accounting for % of the MOSFET Transistors global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Automotive was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global MOSFET Transistors Scope and Market Size

MOSFET Transistors market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MOSFET Transistors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the MOSFET Transistors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Low and Medium Voltage MOSFET

High Voltage MOSFET

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer

Telecom

New Energy & Power Grid

Others

By Company

Infineon

onsemi

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

Nexperia

Vishay Intertechnology

Renesas Electronics

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Rohm

Microchip

MagnaChip

Fuji Electric

Diodes Incorporated

Littelfuse (IXYS)

Sanken Electric

KEC Corporation

Texas Instruments

Mitsubishi Electric (Vincotech)

Wolfspeed

PANJIT Group

Unisonic Technologies (UTC)

Niko Semiconductor

China Resources Microelectronics Limited

Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics

Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology

NCEPOWER

Jilin Sino-Microelectronics

Oriental Semiconductor

Jiangsu Jiejie Microelectronics

OmniVision Technologies

By Region

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global MOSFET Transistors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of MOSFET Transistors market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global MOSFET Transistors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the MOSFET Transistors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of MOSFET Transistors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> MOSFET Transistorscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

