Global Diode Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Diode market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diode market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Diode market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Schottky Diodes accounting for % of the Diode global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Consumer Electronics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Diode Scope and Market Size

Diode market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diode market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Diode market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Schottky Diodes

TVS Diodes

Switching Diode

Zener Diode

Rectifier Diode

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Vehicle Electronics

Industrial Application

Others

By Company

Vishay Intertechnology

Rohm

ON Semiconductor

Infineon

Nexperia (Wingtech)

ST Microelectronics

Diodes Incorporated

PANJIT Group

Toshiba

Fuji Electric

Kyocera AVX

Littelfuse (IXYS)

Microchip (Microsemi)

Sanken Electric

Texas Instruments

Bourns, Inc

Central Semiconductor Corp.

Shindengen

MACOM

KEC Corporation

Cree (Wolfspeed)

Unisonic Technologies (UTC)

JSC Mikron

Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics

Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology

China Resources Microelectronics Limited

Jilin Sino-Microelectronics

Hangzhou Li-On Microelectronics Corporation

Jiangsu Jiejie Microelectronics

OmniVision Technologies

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Diodecompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Diode Product Introduction

1.2 Global Diode Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Diode Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Diode Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Diode Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Diode Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Diode Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Diode Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Diode in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Diode Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Diode Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Diode Industry Trends

1.5.2 Diode Market Drivers

1.5.3 Diode Market Challenges

1.5.4 Diode Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Diode Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Schottky Diodes

2.1.2 TVS Diodes

2.1.3 Switching Diode

2.1.4 Zener Diode

2.1.5 Rectifier Diode

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Diode Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Diode Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Diode Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Diode Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Diode Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Diode Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Diode Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Diode Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Diode Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Consumer Electronics

3.1.2 Vehicle Electronics

3.1.3 Industrial Application

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Diode Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Diode Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Diode Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Diode Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Diode Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Diode Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Diode Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Diode Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Diode Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Diode Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Diode Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Diode Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Diode Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Diode Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Diode Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Diode Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Diode in 2021

4.2.3 Global Diode Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Diode Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Diode Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Diode Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Diode Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Diode Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Diode Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Diode Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Diode Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Diode Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Diode Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Diode Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Diode Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Diode Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Diode Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Diode Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Diode Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Diode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Diode Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Diode Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Diode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Diode Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Diode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Diode Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Diode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Diode Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Vishay Intertechnology

7.1.1 Vishay Intertechnology Corporation Information

7.1.2 Vishay Intertechnology Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Vishay Intertechnology Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Vishay Intertechnology Diode Products Offered

7.1.5 Vishay Intertechnology Recent Development

7.2 Rohm

7.2.1 Rohm Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rohm Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Rohm Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Rohm Diode Products Offered

7.2.5 Rohm Recent Development

7.3 ON Semiconductor

7.3.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.3.2 ON Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ON Semiconductor Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ON Semiconductor Diode Products Offered

7.3.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

7.4 Infineon

7.4.1 Infineon Corporation Information

7.4.2 Infineon Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Infineon Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Infineon Diode Products Offered

7.4.5 Infineon Recent Development

7.5 Nexperia (Wingtech)

7.5.1 Nexperia (Wingtech) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nexperia (Wingtech) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nexperia (Wingtech) Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nexperia (Wingtech) Diode Products Offered

7.5.5 Nexperia (Wingtech) Recent Development

7.6 ST Microelectronics

7.6.1 ST Microelectronics Corporation Information

7.6.2 ST Microelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ST Microelectronics Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ST Microelectronics Diode Products Offered

7.6.5 ST Microelectronics Recent Development

7.7 Diodes Incorporated

7.7.1 Diodes Incorporated Corporation Information

7.7.2 Diodes Incorporated Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Diodes Incorporated Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Diodes Incorporated Diode Products Offered

7.7.5 Diodes Incorporated Recent Development

7.8 PANJIT Group

7.8.1 PANJIT Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 PANJIT Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 PANJIT Group Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 PANJIT Group Diode Products Offered

7.8.5 PANJIT Group Recent Development

7.9 Toshiba

7.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.9.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Toshiba Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Toshiba Diode Products Offered

7.9.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.10 Fuji Electric

7.10.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fuji Electric Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Fuji Electric Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Fuji Electric Diode Products Offered

7.10.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

7.11 Kyocera AVX

7.11.1 Kyocera AVX Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kyocera AVX Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kyocera AVX Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kyocera AVX Diode Products Offered

7.11.5 Kyocera AVX Recent Development

7.12 Littelfuse (IXYS)

7.12.1 Littelfuse (IXYS) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Littelfuse (IXYS) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Littelfuse (IXYS) Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Littelfuse (IXYS) Products Offered

7.12.5 Littelfuse (IXYS) Recent Development

7.13 Microchip (Microsemi)

7.13.1 Microchip (Microsemi) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Microchip (Microsemi) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Microchip (Microsemi) Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Microchip (Microsemi) Products Offered

7.13.5 Microchip (Microsemi) Recent Development

7.14 Sanken Electric

7.14.1 Sanken Electric Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sanken Electric Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sanken Electric Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sanken Electric Products Offered

7.14.5 Sanken Electric Recent Development

7.15 Texas Instruments

7.15.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

7.15.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Texas Instruments Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Texas Instruments Products Offered

7.15.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

7.16 Bourns, Inc

7.16.1 Bourns, Inc Corporation Information

7.16.2 Bourns, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Bourns, Inc Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Bourns, Inc Products Offered

7.16.5 Bourns, Inc Recent Development

7.17 Central Semiconductor Corp.

7.17.1 Central Semiconductor Corp. Corporation Information

7.17.2 Central Semiconductor Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Central Semiconductor Corp. Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Central Semiconductor Corp. Products Offered

7.17.5 Central Semiconductor Corp. Recent Development

7.18 Shindengen

7.18.1 Shindengen Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shindengen Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shindengen Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shindengen Products Offered

7.18.5 Shindengen Recent Development

7.19 MACOM

7.19.1 MACOM Corporation Information

7.19.2 MACOM Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 MACOM Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 MACOM Products Offered

7.19.5 MACOM Recent Development

7.20 KEC Corporation

7.20.1 KEC Corporation Corporation Information

7.20.2 KEC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 KEC Corporation Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 KEC Corporation Products Offered

7.20.5 KEC Corporation Recent Development

7.21 Cree (Wolfspeed)

7.21.1 Cree (Wolfspeed) Corporation Information

7.21.2 Cree (Wolfspeed) Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Cree (Wolfspeed) Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Cree (Wolfspeed) Products Offered

7.21.5 Cree (Wolfspeed) Recent Development

7.22 Unisonic Technologies (UTC)

7.22.1 Unisonic Technologies (UTC) Corporation Information

7.22.2 Unisonic Technologies (UTC) Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Unisonic Technologies (UTC) Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Unisonic Technologies (UTC) Products Offered

7.22.5 Unisonic Technologies (UTC) Recent Development

7.23 JSC Mikron

7.23.1 JSC Mikron Corporation Information

7.23.2 JSC Mikron Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 JSC Mikron Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 JSC Mikron Products Offered

7.23.5 JSC Mikron Recent Development

7.24 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics

7.24.1 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Corporation Information

7.24.2 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Products Offered

7.24.5 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Recent Development

7.25 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology

7.25.1 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Corporation Information

7.25.2 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Products Offered

7.25.5 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Recent Development

7.26 China Resources Microelectronics Limited

7.26.1 China Resources Microelectronics Limited Corporation Information

7.26.2 China Resources Microelectronics Limited Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 China Resources Microelectronics Limited Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 China Resources Microelectronics Limited Products Offered

7.26.5 China Resources Microelectronics Limited Recent Development

7.27 Jilin Sino-Microelectronics

7.27.1 Jilin Sino-Microelectronics Corporation Information

7.27.2 Jilin Sino-Microelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Jilin Sino-Microelectronics Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Jilin Sino-Microelectronics Products Offered

7.27.5 Jilin Sino-Microelectronics Recent Development

7.28 Hangzhou Li-On Microelectronics Corporation

7.28.1 Hangzhou Li-On Microelectronics Corporation Corporation Information

7.28.2 Hangzhou Li-On Microelectronics Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Hangzhou Li-On Microelectronics Corporation Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Hangzhou Li-On Microelectronics Corporation Products Offered

7.28.5 Hangzhou Li-On Microelectronics Corporation Recent Development

7.29 Jiangsu Jiejie Microelectronics

7.29.1 Jiangsu Jiejie Microelectronics Corporation Information

7.29.2 Jiangsu Jiejie Microelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Jiangsu Jiejie Microelectronics Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Jiangsu Jiejie Microelectronics Products Offered

7.29.5 Jiangsu Jiejie Microelectronics Recent Development

7.30 OmniVision Technologies

7.30.1 OmniVision Technologies Corporation Information

7.30.2 OmniVision Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 OmniVision Technologies Diode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 OmniVision Technologies Products Offered

7.30.5 OmniVision Technologies Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Diode Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Diode Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Diode Distributors

8.3 Diode Production Mode & Process

8.4 Diode Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Diode Sales Channels

8.4.2 Diode Distributors

8.5 Diode Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

