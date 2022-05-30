Thick Copper Foil (105?m-500?m) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Generally, copper foil (surface treatment) with a thickness greater than 3oz (nominal thickness 105?m) and above is collectively called thick copper foil, and copper foil with a thickness of 300?m and above is called ultra-thick copper foil. After years of experience in surface treatment processes, this thick copper foil is suitable for manufacturing high-power circuit boards and high-frequency boards for automobiles, electric power, communications, military industry, and aerospace.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) in global, including the following market information:
Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
105 µm-200 µm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) include Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, The Furukawa Electric, JX Nippon Mining & Metals, HuiZhou United Copper Foil Electronic Material, Doosan Electronic(Luxembourg Circuit Copper Foil), Gould Electronics and Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
105 µm-200 µm
200 µm-300 µm
300 µm-400 µm
Above 400 µm
Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Electricity
Communication
Military Industrial
Aerospace
Others
Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
The Furukawa Electric
JX Nippon Mining & Metals
HuiZhou United Copper Foil Electronic Material
Doosan Electronic(Luxembourg Circuit Copper Foil)
Gould Electronics
Taiyo Kogyo Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Product Ty
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/