Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Composite Roller in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Carbon Fiber Composite Roller companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inner Diameter: Below 200mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Composite Roller include Mitsubishi Chemical, Double E, Arvind Rub Web Controls, Carbon Light, Pronexos, ENEOS Techno Materials Corporation, DragonPlate, MEC Industries and Duran Converting. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Composite Roller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inner Diameter: Below 200mm
Inner Diameter: 200mm-300mm
Inner Diameter: Above 300mm
Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
LCDs
Film Manufacturing
Printing
Papermaking
Others
Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite Roller revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite Roller revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite Roller sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Composite Roller sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsubishi Chemical
Double E
Arvind Rub Web Controls
Carbon Light
Pronexos
ENEOS Techno Materials Corporation
DragonPlate
MEC Industries
Duran Converting
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Composite Roller Companies
