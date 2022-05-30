Global Cooling Towers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Cooling Towers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cooling Towers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cooling Towers market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3412 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4440.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Open-Circuit Cooling Towers accounting for % of the Cooling Towers global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Power Generation was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Cooling Towers Scope and Market Size

Cooling Towers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cooling Towers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cooling Towers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Open-Circuit Cooling Towers

Closed-Circuit Cooling Towers

Segment by Application

Power Generation

HVAC

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverages

Metallurgical

Others

By Company

Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC)

SPX Cooling Technologies

EVAPCO

KUKEN

Seagull Cooling Technologies

Hamon

Paharpur Cooling Towers

Kelvion

ENEXIO

BRAPU

EBARA

Kobelco Eco-Solutions

Liang Chi Industry

Laxun Cooling Tower

King Sun Industry

Hunan Yuanheng

Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec

Feiyang Group

Babcock & Wilcox

Nihon Spindle

Kyung In Machinery

Metso Outotec

Delta Cooling Towers

Daeil Aqua

Wanxiang Refrigeration

The report on the Cooling Towers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cooling Towers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Cooling Towers market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cooling Towers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cooling Towers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Cooling Towers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cooling Towerscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cooling Towers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Cooling Towers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cooling Towers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cooling Towers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Cooling Towers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Cooling Towers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Cooling Towers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Cooling Towers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Cooling Towers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Cooling Towers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Cooling Towers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Cooling Towers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Cooling Towers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Cooling Towers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Cooling Towers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Cooling Towers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Open-Circuit Cooling Towers

2.1.2 Closed-Circuit Cooling Towers

2.2 Global Cooling Towers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Cooling Towers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Cooling Towers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Cooling Towers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Cooling Towers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Cooling Towers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Cooling Towers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Cooling Towers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Cooling Towers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Power Generation

3.1.2 HVAC

3.1.3 Oil & Gas

3.1.4 Chemical & Petrochemical

3.1.5 Food & Beverages

3.1.6 Metallurgical

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Cooling Towers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Cooling Towers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Cooling Towers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Cooling Towers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Cooling Towers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Cooling Towers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Cooling Towers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Cooling Towers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Cooling Towers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cooling Towers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cooling Towers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cooling Towers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Cooling Towers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Cooling Towers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cooling Towers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cooling Towers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Cooling Towers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cooling Towers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cooling Towers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Cooling Towers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Cooling Towers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cooling Towers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cooling Towers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cooling Towers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cooling Towers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Cooling Towers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cooling Towers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cooling Towers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cooling Towers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cooling Towers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cooling Towers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cooling Towers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cooling Towers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cooling Towers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cooling Towers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cooling Towers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cooling Towers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cooling Towers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cooling Towers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cooling Towers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cooling Towers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cooling Towers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cooling Towers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cooling Towers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC)

7.1.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) Cooling Towers Products Offered

7.1.5 Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) Recent Development

7.2 SPX Cooling Technologies

7.2.1 SPX Cooling Technologies Corporation Information

7.2.2 SPX Cooling Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SPX Cooling Technologies Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SPX Cooling Technologies Cooling Towers Products Offered

7.2.5 SPX Cooling Technologies Recent Development

7.3 EVAPCO

7.3.1 EVAPCO Corporation Information

7.3.2 EVAPCO Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 EVAPCO Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 EVAPCO Cooling Towers Products Offered

7.3.5 EVAPCO Recent Development

7.4 KUKEN

7.4.1 KUKEN Corporation Information

7.4.2 KUKEN Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 KUKEN Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 KUKEN Cooling Towers Products Offered

7.4.5 KUKEN Recent Development

7.5 Seagull Cooling Technologies

7.5.1 Seagull Cooling Technologies Corporation Information

7.5.2 Seagull Cooling Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Seagull Cooling Technologies Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Seagull Cooling Technologies Cooling Towers Products Offered

7.5.5 Seagull Cooling Technologies Recent Development

7.6 Hamon

7.6.1 Hamon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hamon Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hamon Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hamon Cooling Towers Products Offered

7.6.5 Hamon Recent Development

7.7 Paharpur Cooling Towers

7.7.1 Paharpur Cooling Towers Corporation Information

7.7.2 Paharpur Cooling Towers Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Paharpur Cooling Towers Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Paharpur Cooling Towers Cooling Towers Products Offered

7.7.5 Paharpur Cooling Towers Recent Development

7.8 Kelvion

7.8.1 Kelvion Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kelvion Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kelvion Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kelvion Cooling Towers Products Offered

7.8.5 Kelvion Recent Development

7.9 ENEXIO

7.9.1 ENEXIO Corporation Information

7.9.2 ENEXIO Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ENEXIO Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ENEXIO Cooling Towers Products Offered

7.9.5 ENEXIO Recent Development

7.10 BRAPU

7.10.1 BRAPU Corporation Information

7.10.2 BRAPU Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 BRAPU Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 BRAPU Cooling Towers Products Offered

7.10.5 BRAPU Recent Development

7.11 EBARA

7.11.1 EBARA Corporation Information

7.11.2 EBARA Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 EBARA Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 EBARA Cooling Towers Products Offered

7.11.5 EBARA Recent Development

7.12 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

7.12.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Products Offered

7.12.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Recent Development

7.13 Liang Chi Industry

7.13.1 Liang Chi Industry Corporation Information

7.13.2 Liang Chi Industry Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Liang Chi Industry Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Liang Chi Industry Products Offered

7.13.5 Liang Chi Industry Recent Development

7.14 Laxun Cooling Tower

7.14.1 Laxun Cooling Tower Corporation Information

7.14.2 Laxun Cooling Tower Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Laxun Cooling Tower Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Laxun Cooling Tower Products Offered

7.14.5 Laxun Cooling Tower Recent Development

7.15 King Sun Industry

7.15.1 King Sun Industry Corporation Information

7.15.2 King Sun Industry Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 King Sun Industry Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 King Sun Industry Products Offered

7.15.5 King Sun Industry Recent Development

7.16 Hunan Yuanheng

7.16.1 Hunan Yuanheng Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hunan Yuanheng Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hunan Yuanheng Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hunan Yuanheng Products Offered

7.16.5 Hunan Yuanheng Recent Development

7.17 Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec

7.17.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec Corporation Information

7.17.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec Products Offered

7.17.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Infratec Recent Development

7.18 Feiyang Group

7.18.1 Feiyang Group Corporation Information

7.18.2 Feiyang Group Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Feiyang Group Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Feiyang Group Products Offered

7.18.5 Feiyang Group Recent Development

7.19 Babcock & Wilcox

7.19.1 Babcock & Wilcox Corporation Information

7.19.2 Babcock & Wilcox Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Babcock & Wilcox Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Babcock & Wilcox Products Offered

7.19.5 Babcock & Wilcox Recent Development

7.20 Nihon Spindle

7.20.1 Nihon Spindle Corporation Information

7.20.2 Nihon Spindle Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Nihon Spindle Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Nihon Spindle Products Offered

7.20.5 Nihon Spindle Recent Development

7.21 Kyung In Machinery

7.21.1 Kyung In Machinery Corporation Information

7.21.2 Kyung In Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Kyung In Machinery Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Kyung In Machinery Products Offered

7.21.5 Kyung In Machinery Recent Development

7.22 Metso Outotec

7.22.1 Metso Outotec Corporation Information

7.22.2 Metso Outotec Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Metso Outotec Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Metso Outotec Products Offered

7.22.5 Metso Outotec Recent Development

7.23 Delta Cooling Towers

7.23.1 Delta Cooling Towers Corporation Information

7.23.2 Delta Cooling Towers Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Delta Cooling Towers Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Delta Cooling Towers Products Offered

7.23.5 Delta Cooling Towers Recent Development

7.24 Daeil Aqua

7.24.1 Daeil Aqua Corporation Information

7.24.2 Daeil Aqua Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Daeil Aqua Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Daeil Aqua Products Offered

7.24.5 Daeil Aqua Recent Development

7.25 Wanxiang Refrigeration

7.25.1 Wanxiang Refrigeration Corporation Information

7.25.2 Wanxiang Refrigeration Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Wanxiang Refrigeration Cooling Towers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Wanxiang Refrigeration Products Offered

7.25.5 Wanxiang Refrigeration Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Cooling Towers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Cooling Towers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Cooling Towers Distributors

8.3 Cooling Towers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Cooling Towers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Cooling Towers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Cooling Towers Distributors

8.5 Cooling Towers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

