SMT Carrier Tape Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of SMT Carrier Tape Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five SMT Carrier Tape Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global SMT Carrier Tape Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PC Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SMT Carrier Tape Materials include Sumitomo Bakelite, TONGXI Technology, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Accurate Carriers USA and Laser Tek Taiwan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SMT Carrier Tape Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PC Material

PS Material

APET Material

ABS Material

HIPS Material

PE Material

Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor Packages

Electronic Devices

Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SMT Carrier Tape Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SMT Carrier Tape Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SMT Carrier Tape Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies SMT Carrier Tape Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sumitomo Bakelite

TONGXI Technology

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Accurate Carriers USA

Laser Tek Taiwan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SMT Carrier Tape Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SMT Carrier Tape Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SMT Carrier Tape Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SMT Carrier Tape Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SMT Carrier Tape Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SMT Carrier Tape Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SMT Carrier Tape Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SMT Carri

