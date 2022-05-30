Hydrazine Anhydrous Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anhydrous hydrazine (N 2 H 4) is a clear, colorless, and hygroscopic liquid with a clear ammonia-like odor. It is a highly polar solvent, miscible with other polar solvents, but immiscible with non-polar solvents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrazine Anhydrous in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hydrazine Anhydrous companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrazine Anhydrous market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monopropellant Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrazine Anhydrous include Mitani Sangyo, Lonza Specialty Ingredients Business (LSI), Nacalai Tesque, Charkit Chemical, Otsuka-MGC Chemical and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrazine Anhydrous manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monopropellant Grade

Standard Grade

Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rocket Propellant

Fuel Cells

Foaming Agent

Insecticide

Water Treatment Agent

Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrazine Anhydrous revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrazine Anhydrous revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrazine Anhydrous sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hydrazine Anhydrous sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitani Sangyo

Lonza Specialty Ingredients Business (LSI)

Nacalai Tesque

Charkit Chemical

Otsuka-MGC Chemical

Arkema

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydrazine Anhydrous Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydrazine Anhydrous Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydrazine Anhydrous Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrazine Anhydrous Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrazine Anhydrous Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrazine Anhydrous Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrazine Anhydrous Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrazine Anhydrous Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hydrazine Anh

