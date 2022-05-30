Agricultural Antimicrobial Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Antimicrobial in global, including the following market information:

Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Agricultural Antimicrobial companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agricultural Antimicrobial market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soil Treatment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Antimicrobial include DOW, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Nippon Soda, BASF, DuPont, Bayer and FMC Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agricultural Antimicrobial manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soil Treatment

Foliar Spray

Other

Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Other Crop

Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agricultural Antimicrobial revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agricultural Antimicrobial revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agricultural Antimicrobial sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Agricultural Antimicrobial sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DOW

Sumitomo Chemical

Syngenta

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Nippon Soda

BASF

DuPont

Bayer

FMC Corporation

Nufarm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agricultural Antimicrobial Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agricultural Antimicrobial Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agricultural Antimicrobial Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Antimicrobial Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Antimicrobial Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Antimicrobial Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Antimicrobial Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultu

