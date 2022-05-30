Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Prismatic Li-ion battery market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prismatic Li-ion battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Prismatic Li-ion battery market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

LiCoO2 Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

NMC/NCA Battery

Segment by Application

Power Banks

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Panasonic

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

Murata Manufacturing

BYD

Hitachi

Johnson Controls

Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems)

Tianjin Lishen

Hefei Guoxuan

Shenzhen Auto-Energy

OptimumNano

DLG Electronics

Zhuoneng New Energy

CHAM BATTERY

Padre Electronic

VARTA Microbattery

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Prismatic Li-ion battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Prismatic Li-ion battery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Prismatic Li-ion battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Prismatic Li-ion battery with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Prismatic Li-ion battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Prismatic Li-ion battery companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1.1 Prismatic Li-ion battery Product Introduction

1.2 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Prismatic Li-ion battery in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Prismatic Li-ion battery Industry Trends

1.5.2 Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Drivers

1.5.3 Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Challenges

1.5.4 Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 LiCoO2 Battery

2.1.2 LiFePO4 Battery

2.1.3 NMC/NCA Battery

2.2 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Power Banks

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Consumer Electronics

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Prismatic Li-ion battery in 2021

4.2.3 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Prismatic Li-ion battery Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Prismatic Li-ion battery Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Prismatic Li-ion battery Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Prismatic Li-ion battery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Panasonic

7.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.1.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Panasonic Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Panasonic Prismatic Li-ion battery Products Offered

7.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.2 LG Chem

7.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

7.2.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 LG Chem Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 LG Chem Prismatic Li-ion battery Products Offered

7.2.5 LG Chem Recent Development

7.3 Samsung SDI

7.3.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

7.3.2 Samsung SDI Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Samsung SDI Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Samsung SDI Prismatic Li-ion battery Products Offered

7.3.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

7.4 Murata Manufacturing

7.4.1 Murata Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.4.2 Murata Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Murata Manufacturing Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Murata Manufacturing Prismatic Li-ion battery Products Offered

7.4.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development

7.5 BYD

7.5.1 BYD Corporation Information

7.5.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BYD Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BYD Prismatic Li-ion battery Products Offered

7.5.5 BYD Recent Development

7.6 Hitachi

7.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hitachi Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hitachi Prismatic Li-ion battery Products Offered

7.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.7 Johnson Controls

7.7.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

7.7.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Johnson Controls Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Johnson Controls Prismatic Li-ion battery Products Offered

7.7.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

7.8 Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems)

7.8.1 Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems) Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems) Prismatic Li-ion battery Products Offered

7.8.5 Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems) Recent Development

7.9 Tianjin Lishen

7.9.1 Tianjin Lishen Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tianjin Lishen Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tianjin Lishen Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tianjin Lishen Prismatic Li-ion battery Products Offered

7.9.5 Tianjin Lishen Recent Development

7.10 Hefei Guoxuan

7.10.1 Hefei Guoxuan Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hefei Guoxuan Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hefei Guoxuan Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hefei Guoxuan Prismatic Li-ion battery Products Offered

7.10.5 Hefei Guoxuan Recent Development

7.11 Shenzhen Auto-Energy

7.11.1 Shenzhen Auto-Energy Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shenzhen Auto-Energy Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shenzhen Auto-Energy Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shenzhen Auto-Energy Prismatic Li-ion battery Products Offered

7.11.5 Shenzhen Auto-Energy Recent Development

7.12 OptimumNano

7.12.1 OptimumNano Corporation Information

7.12.2 OptimumNano Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 OptimumNano Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 OptimumNano Products Offered

7.12.5 OptimumNano Recent Development

7.13 DLG Electronics

7.13.1 DLG Electronics Corporation Information

7.13.2 DLG Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 DLG Electronics Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 DLG Electronics Products Offered

7.13.5 DLG Electronics Recent Development

7.14 Zhuoneng New Energy

7.14.1 Zhuoneng New Energy Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhuoneng New Energy Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zhuoneng New Energy Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zhuoneng New Energy Products Offered

7.14.5 Zhuoneng New Energy Recent Development

7.15 CHAM BATTERY

7.15.1 CHAM BATTERY Corporation Information

7.15.2 CHAM BATTERY Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 CHAM BATTERY Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 CHAM BATTERY Products Offered

7.15.5 CHAM BATTERY Recent Development

7.16 Padre Electronic

7.16.1 Padre Electronic Corporation Information

7.16.2 Padre Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Padre Electronic Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Padre Electronic Products Offered

7.16.5 Padre Electronic Recent Development

7.17 VARTA Microbattery

7.17.1 VARTA Microbattery Corporation Information

7.17.2 VARTA Microbattery Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 VARTA Microbattery Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 VARTA Microbattery Products Offered

7.17.5 VARTA Microbattery Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Prismatic Li-ion battery Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Prismatic Li-ion battery Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Prismatic Li-ion battery Distributors

8.3 Prismatic Li-ion battery Production Mode & Process

8.4 Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Prismatic Li-ion battery Sales Channels

8.4.2 Prismatic Li-ion battery Distributors

8.5 Prismatic Li-ion battery Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

