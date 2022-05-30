Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing in global, including the following market information:
Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Back Grinding Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing include Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Nitto, LINTEC, Furukawa Electric, Denka, D&X, AI Technology and KGK Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Back Grinding Tape
Dicing Tapes
Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wet Etching
Metalizing Process
Grinding and Cleaning Process
Semiconductor Dicing Process
Other Semiconductor Processes
Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello
Nitto
LINTEC
Furukawa Electric
Denka
D&X
AI Technology
KGK Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor Manufacturing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Temporary Adhesive Tape for Semiconductor M
